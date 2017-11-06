Monday

6th Nov 2017

Puigdemont summoned to 17 November Belgian hearing

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has been summoned by Belgium's prosecutor to a hearing on 17 November. Puigdemont will be heard by a judge as part of the procedure over Spain's European arrest warrant issued last week. Puigdemont and his dismissed regional government are charged with rebellion, sedition and embezzlement over Catalonia's declaration of independence. Puigdemont turned himself on Sunday but was freed under judicial supervision.

UK to take over Northern Ireland budget

Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire said London is "left with no option but to legislate at Westminster" because of a political deadlock in Belfast amid uncertainty over Brexit.

Malta denies secrecy in 'Paradise Papers' leak

Malta's finance minister Edward Scicluna told reporters that the Maltese-based entities named in the latest tax avoidance leaks are all listed on a public register. "There was no secrecy whatsoever," he said.

EU states obstructing tax transparency

EU states are blocking efforts to make their tax regimes more transparent, amid new revelations how politicians and world leaders avoid paying tax.

