By EUOBSERVER

Slovak finance minister Peter Kazimir said Monday he is "interested" in being Eurogroup president but that he is "not a candidate yet." Kazimir is the second after Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna to express his interest in chairing the group of eurozone finance ministers. Current president Jeroen Dijsselbloem will leave in January. His successor will be elected on 4 December. The formal period to be candidate will open later this month.