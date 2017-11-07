Tuesday

7th Nov 2017

Ticker

Slovak finance minister eyes Eurogroup chair

By

Slovak finance minister Peter Kazimir said Monday he is "interested" in being Eurogroup president but that he is "not a candidate yet." Kazimir is the second after Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna to express his interest in chairing the group of eurozone finance ministers. Current president Jeroen Dijsselbloem will leave in January. His successor will be elected on 4 December. The formal period to be candidate will open later this month.

UK to take over Northern Ireland budget

Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire said London is "left with no option but to legislate at Westminster" because of a political deadlock in Belfast amid uncertainty over Brexit.

Malta denies secrecy in 'Paradise Papers' leak

Malta's finance minister Edward Scicluna told reporters that the Maltese-based entities named in the latest tax avoidance leaks are all listed on a public register. "There was no secrecy whatsoever," he said.

EU states obstructing tax transparency

EU states are blocking efforts to make their tax regimes more transparent, amid new revelations how politicians and world leaders avoid paying tax.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable Growth the Nordic Way: Climate Solutions for a Sustainable Future
  2. EU2017EEHow Data Fuels Estonia's Economy
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Step Up Water Management Cooperation
  4. CECEMachinery Industry Calls for Joint EU Approach to Develop Digital Construction Sector
  5. European Jewish CongressEP Working Group Discusses the Resolution on Combatting Antisemitism - 7 November
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersMale Business Leaders Gather in Copenhagen to Advance Gender Equality
  7. EnelNo ETS Deal Means It Can Still Be Strengthened
  8. EU2017EEEstonia Anticipates More Digital Cooperation With Sweden
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches Campaign to Protect IPR of Foreign Companies
  10. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  11. European Jewish CongressEJC Condemns Attacks on Ruta Vanagaite and the Shredding of Her Books in Lithuania
  12. AJC Transatlantic Institute"A National Home for the Jewish People": The 1917 Balfour Declaration - Then and Now

Latest News

  1. UK to take over Northern Ireland budget
  2. Malta denies secrecy in 'Paradise Papers' leak
  3. In Europe, low wage growth isn't as bad as you think
  4. New era for China brings new opportunities to all
  5. Puigdemont stays free, Belgium at centre stage of Catalan crisis
  6. EU states obstructing tax transparency
  7. Beyond Erasmus - where and why European students travel
  8. Brexit talks inch forward in Brussels This WEEK