Tuesday

7th Nov 2017

Ticker

Merkel sets 16 November as deadline for coalition talks

By

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday announced in a video message on Facebook that she wants exploratory talks to form a new government to end on 16 November between the three involved parties. Merkel's conservatives (CDU-CSU), the liberal, pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens remain far apart on finance, climate, and immigration. They also disagree on whom to blame for the lack of progress in coalition talks.

EU commission wants 'credible' tax haven blacklist

The EU's finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters that he wants a credible EU blacklist of tax havens following the latest media tax avoidance revelations of the wealthy elite in the Paradise Papers.

UK to take over Northern Ireland budget

Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire said London is "left with no option but to legislate at Westminster" because of a political deadlock in Belfast amid uncertainty over Brexit.

Malta denies secrecy in 'Paradise Papers' leak

Malta's finance minister Edward Scicluna told reporters that the Maltese-based entities named in the latest tax avoidance leaks are all listed on a public register. "There was no secrecy whatsoever," he said.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel sets 16 November as deadline for coalition talks
  2. French parliament approves one-off tax on big companies
  3. 200 Catalan mayors gather in Brussels
  4. UK parliament demands release of Brexit studies
  5. Slovak finance minister eyes Eurogroup chair
  6. MEPs will not send 'rule-of-law' mission to Hungary
  7. Puigdemont summoned to 17 November Belgian hearing
  8. Leftist parties fail to form new Icelandic government

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable Growth the Nordic Way: Climate Solutions for a Sustainable Future
  2. EU2017EEHow Data Fuels Estonia's Economy
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Step Up Water Management Cooperation
  4. CECEMachinery Industry Calls for Joint EU Approach to Develop Digital Construction Sector
  5. European Jewish CongressEP Working Group Discusses the Resolution on Combatting Antisemitism - 7 November
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersMale Business Leaders Gather in Copenhagen to Advance Gender Equality
  7. EnelNo ETS Deal Means It Can Still Be Strengthened
  8. EU2017EEEstonia Anticipates More Digital Cooperation With Sweden
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches Campaign to Protect IPR of Foreign Companies
  10. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  11. European Jewish CongressEJC Condemns Attacks on Ruta Vanagaite and the Shredding of Her Books in Lithuania
  12. AJC Transatlantic Institute"A National Home for the Jewish People": The 1917 Balfour Declaration - Then and Now

Latest News

  1. EU commission wants 'credible' tax haven blacklist
  2. The 'nanny state' in consumer health needs to go
  3. Polish reform deepens rule-of-law threat, Timmermans says
  4. UK to take over Northern Ireland budget
  5. Malta denies secrecy in 'Paradise Papers' leak
  6. In Europe, low wage growth isn't as bad as you think
  7. New era for China brings new opportunities to all
  8. Puigdemont stays free, Belgium at centre stage of Catalan crisis