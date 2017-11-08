By EUOBSERVER

The two pro-EU parties remaining in Iceland's parliament after 28 October elections have declared they won't insist on a referendum on whether to re-apply for EU membership as a condition for participation in government, reports Morgunbladid. Social democrat leader, Logi Einarsson, said his party would not insist on an EU referendum and centrist Restoration Party chair, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, said it was best not to set any such conditions.