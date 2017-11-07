Tuesday

7th Nov 2017

Ticker

Iceland's pro-EU parties end demand for referendum

By

The two pro-EU parties remaining in Iceland's parliament after 28 October elections have declared they won't insist on a referendum on whether to re-apply for EU membership as a condition for participation in government, reports Morgunbladid. Social democrat leader, Logi Einarsson, said his party would not insist on an EU referendum and centrist Restoration Party chair, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, said it was best not to set any such conditions.

EIB silent on report into 'fraudulent' VW loan

European Investment Bank vice-president Taylor tells EUobserver the fraud investigation into a €400 million EIB loan to Volkswagen had 'considerable ramifications', but didn't want to explain why the report was kept secret.

US backs Europe on Russia deterrent

US defence chief James Mattis has praised European efforts to jointly deter Russian aggression, amid talks on EU military integration.

EU commission wants 'credible' tax haven blacklist

The EU's finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters that he wants a credible EU blacklist of tax havens following the latest media tax avoidance revelations of the wealthy elite in the Paradise Papers.

UK to take over Northern Ireland budget

Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire said London is "left with no option but to legislate at Westminster" because of a political deadlock in Belfast amid uncertainty over Brexit.

