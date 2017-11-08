Ticker
Irish foreign minister urges 5-year Brexit transition period
By EUOBSERVER
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney called on Tuesday for the Brexit transition period to last five years. Coveney told the Financial Times it was "not realistic" to agree a fully-fledged UK-EU free trade agreement next year, despite British prime minister Theresa May setting out that goal and proposing a two-year transition. "We should not be setting transition periods to meet some kind of political electoral cycle," Coveney said.