By EUOBSERVER

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney called on Tuesday for the Brexit transition period to last five years. Coveney told the Financial Times it was "not realistic" to agree a fully-fledged UK-EU free trade agreement next year, despite British prime minister Theresa May setting out that goal and proposing a two-year transition. "We should not be setting transition periods to meet some kind of political electoral cycle," Coveney said.