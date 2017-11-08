Ticker
Nato to improve troops and equipment logistics in Europe
By EUOBSERVER
Nato defence ministers meet in Brussels on Wednesday to review the alliance's command structures protecting communication sea lines between North America and Europe, and to improve movement of troops and equipment within Europe. "We need to ensure that roads and bridges are strong enough to take our largest vehicles," secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told press, adding that the European Union has an "important role to play".