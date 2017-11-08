By EUOBSERVER

Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Tuesday in Brussels urged Catalan parties to come together in an united front against Spain in a December regional election. Accompanied by some 200 Catalan mayors, Puigdemont demanded the support of the European Union, which has so far backed Madrid. Puigdemont is subject to a European Arrest Warrant and awaits a decision by Belgian authorities on whether to return him to Spain.