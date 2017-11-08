Ticker
Exiled Catalan leader urges united front for new elections
By EUOBSERVER
Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Tuesday in Brussels urged Catalan parties to come together in an united front against Spain in a December regional election. Accompanied by some 200 Catalan mayors, Puigdemont demanded the support of the European Union, which has so far backed Madrid. Puigdemont is subject to a European Arrest Warrant and awaits a decision by Belgian authorities on whether to return him to Spain.