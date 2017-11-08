Wednesday

Exiled Catalan leader urges united front for new elections

Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Tuesday in Brussels urged Catalan parties to come together in an united front against Spain in a December regional election. Accompanied by some 200 Catalan mayors, Puigdemont demanded the support of the European Union, which has so far backed Madrid. Puigdemont is subject to a European Arrest Warrant and awaits a decision by Belgian authorities on whether to return him to Spain.

Analysis

Sicily: Renzi finds Achilles heel in boot of Italy

Elections in Sicily at the weekend saw Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party trounced into third place - can the one-time wonder kid of Italian politics bounce back in time for 2018's national election?

News in Brief

  2. France backtracks on promise to cut reliance on nuclear power
  3. EU criminals to be more easily deported from UK after Brexit
  4. EU to extend anti-monopoly laws to Russian gas pipeline
  5. Nato to improve troops and equipment logistics in Europe
  6. Irish foreign minister urges 5-year Brexit transition period
  7. Report: EU Commission probing Malta over VAT
  8. Iceland's pro-EU parties end demand for referendum

