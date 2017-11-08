By EUOBSERVER

The German economy is expected to grow by 2.0% in 2017 and 2.2% in 2018, according to the German Council of Economic Experts' annual report 2017/18, published Wednesday. The report warned of an overheating of the economy, noting production capacities are over-utilised. Euro-area growth would be 2.3 % in 2017 and 2.1 % in 2018, it said, adding that the European Stability Mechanism should not become a transfer mechanism.