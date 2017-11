By EUOBSERVER

"There is a political crisis in Spain, not in Belgium," Belgian prime minister Charles Michel told MPs on Wednesday after ministers from the Flemish nationalist N-VA party contradicted his position by openly supporting Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont who is in the country. Michel said that Puigdement was "accountable" like any EU citizen and insisted that his "only interlocutor is the Spanish government."