Lesbos island in Greece is severely overcrowded, sparking tensions between mayor Spyros Galinos and Athens, reports The Guardian. Some 6,000 people are stuck on an island that can accommodate 2,000. "We are utterly opposed to policies that are turning Lesbos and other border areas into concentration camps where all human dignity is denied," sadi Galinos. Greek immigration minister Ioannis Mouzalas may send cruise ships to house the asylum seekers.