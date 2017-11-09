Thursday

9th Nov 2017

Ticker

Lesbos is refugee 'concentration camp', says mayor

By

Lesbos island in Greece is severely overcrowded, sparking tensions between mayor Spyros Galinos and Athens, reports The Guardian. Some 6,000 people are stuck on an island that can accommodate 2,000. "We are utterly opposed to policies that are turning Lesbos and other border areas into concentration camps where all human dignity is denied," sadi Galinos. Greek immigration minister Ioannis Mouzalas may send cruise ships to house the asylum seekers.

EU awaits UK money offer to begin transition work

As Brexit talks continue in Brussels, the EU-27 begins discussion on how future relations may look - but will not put anything on paper unless the UK reveals how much it is willing to pay for the 'divorce' settlement.

Bulgaria calls for West Balkan EU integration after Brexit

The UK leaving the EU gives an opportunity to bring the Western Balkans closer, Bulgaria's PM said in Brussels. Bulgaria will hold the upcoming rotating presidency, while Juncker said Serbia and Montenegro will be EU members by 2025.

