By EUOBSERVER

MEPs and representatives of national governments have reached a deal on a reform of the EU's emissions trading system, MEPs involved said on Twitter. They said the deal was reached just before 4AM. Details of the deal are expected later on Thursday. Left-wing MEP Katerina Konecna tweeted that "nobody can be fully satisfied by it", while centre-right MEP Julie Girling called it "good news" for the Bonn climate conference.