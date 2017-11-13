Ticker
EU adopts Venezuela sanctions
By EUOBSERVER
EU foreign ministers adopted on Monday an embargo "on arms and on related material that might be used for internal repression" against Venezuela, as well as a legal framework for a travel ban and assets freeze of Venezuelan officials. The measures follow the election of a constituent assembly in August, which the EU doesn't recognise because of irregularities and violence. Ministers call on the government to "urgently restore democratic legitimacy".