By EUOBSERVER

"I am open to accept the reality of another relation with Spain," Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said in an interview with Belgium's Le Soir. He said he "never" was for "independence or death". Referring to the rule of law procedure, he said he hoped the EU will do "the same as with Poland and Hungary," because "the Spanish state did not respect the charter of fundamental rights."