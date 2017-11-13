Ticker
EU to open trade talks with Chile
By EUOBSERVER
EU foreign ministers authorised the EU on Monday to start talks with Chile to update an exisiting association agreement, with a focus on trade issues. Negotiations will start on Thursday (16 November). The EU Council said that discussions will include issues like investment, non-tariff barriers, intellectual property rights and some geographical indications and contributions to sustainable development. The association agreement also covers political, security and other issues.