Monday

13th Nov 2017

Ticker

EU to open trade talks with Chile

By

EU foreign ministers authorised the EU on Monday to start talks with Chile to update an exisiting association agreement, with a focus on trade issues. Negotiations will start on Thursday (16 November). The EU Council said that discussions will include issues like investment, non-tariff barriers, intellectual property rights and some geographical indications and contributions to sustainable development. The association agreement also covers political, security and other issues.

