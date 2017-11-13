Monday

13th Nov 2017

Ticker

Irish border needs rethink by December, minister says

By

Northern Ireland should stick to EU regulations to avoid a hard border, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney suggested on Monday. He said Britain and particularly Northern Ireland should not diverge from EU regulations as the UK leaves the customs union to avoid border checks. "We have to design a solution that allows north-south cooperation on the island of Ireland to function [...] more progress and clarity before December," he said.

EU commission to target fake news

Mariya Gabriel, the EU digital economy commissioner, announces expert panel and says fake news can be tackled if people are given credible and diverse information.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Calls for Closer Co-Operation on Foreign Policy
  2. Swedish EnterprisesTrilogue Negotiations - Striking the Balance Between Transparency and Efficiency
  3. Access EuropeProspects for US-EU Relations Under the Trump Administration - 28 November 2017
  4. World Vision20 November: Exchange of Views at the EP on Children Affected by the Syria Crisis
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable Growth the Nordic Way: Climate Solutions for a Sustainable Future
  6. EU2017EEHow Data Fuels Estonia's Economy
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Step Up Water Management Cooperation
  8. CECEMachinery Industry Calls for Joint EU Approach to Develop Digital Construction Sector
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersMale Business Leaders Gather in Copenhagen to Advance Gender Equality
  10. EnelNo ETS Deal Means It Can Still Be Strengthened
  11. EU2017EEEstonia Anticipates More Digital Cooperation With Sweden
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches Campaign to Protect IPR of Foreign Companies