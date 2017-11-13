Ticker
Irish border needs rethink by December, minister says
By EUOBSERVER
Northern Ireland should stick to EU regulations to avoid a hard border, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney suggested on Monday. He said Britain and particularly Northern Ireland should not diverge from EU regulations as the UK leaves the customs union to avoid border checks. "We have to design a solution that allows north-south cooperation on the island of Ireland to function [...] more progress and clarity before December," he said.