By EUOBSERVER

Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on Monday charged Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) with fraud against EU funds, creating an organised criminal group, and abuse of his position for personal gain. The DNA said that the group aimed to "obtain illegally substantial amounts of money" from public projects. Dragnea is already ineligible in Romania because of a criminal conviction for voter fraud.