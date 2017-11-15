Ticker
HSBC bank to pay France €300m to avoid tax fraud investigation
By EUOBSERVER
HSBC Private Bank, a Swiss unit of banking giant HSBC, said on Tuesday it had agreed to pay 300 million euros to France to avoid a long-running investigation into help to French clients to hide money from the tax authorities. The deal is the first under a French system introduced in 2016 allowing companies to settle without establishing guilt. Two former bank directors, however, remain subject to possible legal action.