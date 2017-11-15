Wednesday

15th Nov 2017

Ticker

HSBC bank to pay France €300m to avoid tax fraud investigation

By

HSBC Private Bank, a Swiss unit of banking giant HSBC, said on Tuesday it had agreed to pay 300 million euros to France to avoid a long-running investigation into help to French clients to hide money from the tax authorities. The deal is the first under a French system introduced in 2016 allowing companies to settle without establishing guilt. Two former bank directors, however, remain subject to possible legal action.

UN criticises EU policy in Libya as 'inhuman'

The EU's policy of helping the Libyan coast guard to return people plucked from the sea is "inhuman", says the UN's human rights chief, given that most end up in dire conditions.

MEPs point finger at Malta

The European Parliament debated shady deals and rule of law in Malta after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, while the Commission called to avoid a "political fight".

Austrian privacy case against Facebook hits legal snag

Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems may sue Facebook Ireland in an Austrian court but won't be able to pursue a class action suit in Austria, according to a non-binding opinion by a top EU court advisor.

News in Brief

  1. Kremlin trolls tried to sway Brexit vote
  2. UK parliament passes first part of Brexit bill
  3. Finn used used millions to rescue Maltese bank
  4. 1.2 million homeless in Germany next year, estimate
  5. HSBC bank to pay France €300m to avoid tax fraud investigation
  6. Irish government seeks support to join EU defence
  7. EU: 'moderate progress' so far at Bonn climate talks
  8. Landmark ECJ ruling on UK non-EU spouses

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic countries prioritise fossil fuel subsidy reform
  2. Mission of China to the EUNew era for China brings new opportunities to all
  3. ACCASmall and Medium Sized Practices Must 'Offer the Whole Package'
  4. UNICEFAhead of the African Union - EU Summit, Survey Highlights Impact of Conflict on Education
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Calls for Closer Co-Operation on Foreign Policy
  6. Swedish EnterprisesTrilogue Negotiations - Striking the Balance Between Transparency and Efficiency
  7. Access EuropeProspects for US-EU Relations Under the Trump Administration - 28 November 2017
  8. World Vision20 November: Exchange of Views at the EP on Children Affected by the Syria Crisis
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable Growth the Nordic Way: Climate Solutions for a Sustainable Future
  10. EU2017EEHow Data Fuels Estonia's Economy
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Step Up Water Management Cooperation
  12. CECEMachinery Industry Calls for Joint EU Approach to Develop Digital Construction Sector

Latest News

  1. Some EU regulators still don't get internet economics
  2. Ukraine to EU: Tell us what we're fighting for
  3. UN criticises EU policy in Libya as 'inhuman'
  4. Europe's 'invisible' killer, chronic lung disease
  5. MEPs point finger at Malta
  6. Austrian privacy case against Facebook hits legal snag
  7. Meat 'taboo' debated at Bonn climate summit for first time
  8. EU Parliament 'cookie' restrictions worry online media