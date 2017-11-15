By EUOBSERVER

Ireland's ruling party Fine Gael will request support from the Independent Alliance for the country's involvement in a new European defence arrangement (Pesco) signed by 23 EU countries on Monday. The Independent Alliance ministers have not yet discussed the proposal, but would be inclined to support it as long as it did not involve Nato, according to the Irish Times. "Increasing military spending doesn't conflict with neutrality," PM Varadkar said.