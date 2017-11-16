Ticker
EU 'North-South' divide remains but social justice improving
By EUOBSERVER
After almost ten years of crisis a new upward trend is emerging in the EU as regards social justice, German Bertelsmann Stiftung's yearly Social Justice Index published on Thursday showed. The recovery is however proceeding at two different speeds - and the gap between northern and southern Europe remains substantial. The Scandinavian countries are at the top of the table, while Greece continues to bring up the rear.