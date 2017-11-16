By EUOBSERVER

The chief EU judge in Kosovo, Malcolm Simmons, announced his resignation in an interview to Le Monde on Thursday. Simmons cited "several cases of corruption" within the EU's rule of law mission (Eulex), and the hacking of his "private email by another Eulex judge". The European Commission said an investigation "by an independent judge" is ongoing, and the EU has a "zero-tolerance policy towards allegations of inappropriate behaviours".