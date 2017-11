By EUOBSERVER

The number of people trying to reach the EU via the Mediterranean fell 63 percent in the first 10 months of this year compared to last year, reaching 173,000, Frontex, the EU border agency, said on Thursday. The Central Mediterranean tour to Italy accounted for 112,000, with most people coming from Tunisia. The Greece corridor accounted for 31,500. Numbers to Spain climbed 100 percent to 15,500.