The Bonn climate talks will continue into Friday evening, longer than expected. Rich and poor countries are at loggerheads over how and when the financial support for developing countries will be determined and will reconvene at 6PM. There is disagreement over how financing of climate action from rich to poor countries will be structured, how it will be monitored, and what predictability of money streams poor countries can expect.

EU agencies and eastern neighbours This WEEK

EU ministers will vote on where to relocate two EU agencies from the UK, while later EU leaders will host six eastern European countries in Brussels. Former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic awaits his verdict in the Hague.

Opinion

Mind the gap: inequality in our cities

Minimum wages, 'living' wages and a universal basic income are all part of the ongoing mix to find ways to reduce social inequality across the EU.

German coalition talks in near collapse

Migration, climate and energy and finance policies are blocking the formation of a 'Jamaica' government between Christian-Democrats, liberals and Greens in Berlin.

