By EUOBSERVER

The Democratic Pensioners Party (DeSUS) in Slovenia threatened on Monday to pull support for liberal prime minister Miro Cerar, should Syrian refugee Ahmad Shamieh be allowed to stay in Slovenia under a so-called 'Aliens Act' - instead of being deported to Croatia according to EU's Dublin rules. The Syrian was stuck in Slovenia on his way to Austria in 2015 and is considered a model example of successful integration.