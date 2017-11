By EUOBSERVER

Catalonia may be given the power to collect and manage its own taxes, similar to a system enjoyed by the autonomous Basque country, reported the Guardian. Meanwhile, jailed Catalan separatist leaders are awaiting trial at the High Court on charges of rebellion while Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy has called an election in Catalonia on 21 December, which he hopes will lead to a unionist majority in the regional parliament.