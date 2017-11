By EUOBSERVER

The European Medicines Agency's executive director Guido Rasi expressed satisfaction with the EU's choice for a new location for this agency, which needs to move out of London after Brexit. "Amsterdam ticks many of our boxes," Rasi said in a press release. "My staff and I are very honoured that so many member states showed an interest in hosting EMA." Nineteen states competed to host EMA, although three pulled out.