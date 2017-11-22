Ticker
MEPs agree new rules to fund European political parties
By EUOBSERVER
A large majority in the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee (19-2) agreed on Tuesday to change the current funding rules for European political parties and foundations. Many of them are currently struggling with the existing 'co-financing' requirement of 15 percent, which will be lowered to 10 percent for European parties and 5 percent for affiliated foundations under the new rules. EU ministers will also need to approve the changes.