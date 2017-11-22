By EUOBSERVER

After a four-month break Poland's parliament will debate on Wednesday an overhaul of the nation's judiciary, which has been strongly criticised by the EU and protested by groups fearing Poland is sliding toward authoritarianism. The new rules would give politicians more influence on judicial appointments. "The situation is absolutely critical ... this government will be able to govern forever if these drafts become laws," law professor Marcin Matczak told Bloomberg.