Wednesday

22nd Nov 2017

Ticker

Polish parliament resumes talks on disputed judiciary reform

By

After a four-month break Poland's parliament will debate on Wednesday an overhaul of the nation's judiciary, which has been strongly criticised by the EU and protested by groups fearing Poland is sliding toward authoritarianism. The new rules would give politicians more influence on judicial appointments. "The situation is absolutely critical ... this government will be able to govern forever if these drafts become laws," law professor Marcin Matczak told Bloomberg.

Opinion

The EU's half-hearted Ostpolitik

If, as the EU claims, the Eastern Partnership summit is not a format for conflict resolution, where else will the security issues that hold the region back be resolved?

Analysis

EU 'cannot afford' lengthy German deadlock

Angela Merkel's failure to form a coalition government has raised concerns in Europe that the EU's most powerful country will send the block into paralysis.

Interview

David Miliband: EU should take over 500,000 refugees

David Miliband heads the US-based International Rescue Committee, an international aid organisation. In an interview with EUobserver, he says the EU should take over 500,000 refugees.

Focus

EU bans 'geo-blocking' - but not (yet) for audiovisual

Online retailers will no longer be able to discriminate against potential customers based on their location in the EU, but the phrase 'this video is unavailable in your region' will remain a common sight in Europe.

News in Brief

  1. Berlusconi's public office ban goes to ECHR
  2. German Greens and liberals gain support post-talks collapse
  4. MEPs agree new rules to fund European political parties
  5. Vestager to tax internet giants if OECD fails to act
  6. Poland halts logging after EU court order
  7. Euro proposals on track despite German crisis
  8. CDU reaches out to Socialists for new German coalition

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement For All Families? Same Sex Couple Ask EU Court for Recognition
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC to French President Macron: We Oppose All Contact With Far-Right & Far-Left
  3. EPSUWith EU Pillar of Social Rights in Place, Time Is Ticking for Commission to Deliver
  4. ILGA EuropeBan on LGBTI Events in Ankara Must Be Overturned
  5. Bio-Based IndustriesBio-Based Industries: European Growth is in Our Nature!
  6. Dialogue PlatformErdogan's Most Vulnerable Victims: Women and Children
  7. UNICEFEuropean Parliament Marks World Children's Day by Launching Dialogue With Children
  8. European Jewish CongressAntisemitism in Europe Today: Is It Still a Threat to Free and Open Society?
  9. Counter BalanceNew Report: Juncker Plan Backs Billions in Fossil Fuels and Carbon-Heavy Infrastructure
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic countries prioritise fossil fuel subsidy reform
  11. Mission of China to the EUNew era for China brings new opportunities to all
  12. ACCASmall and Medium Sized Practices Must 'Offer the Whole Package'

Latest News

  1. EU counter-propaganda efforts 'harm' relations, Russia says
  3. 1.3 million European citizens in call for glyphosate ban
  7. EU monitoring of Libyan coastguard done by Libyans
  8. Greek opposition leader promises end to 'surreal' era