Ticker
Member states accept emissions trading deal, Poland abstains
By EUOBSERVER
The ambassadors in Brussels of the EU's national governments on Wednesday adopted a compromise deal with the European Parliament on the reform of the EU's emissions trading system (ETS), the EU's flagship climate tool. Croatia voted against, while coal-reliant Poland and Hungary abstained. The compromise had been reached by allowing Romania and Bulgaria to fund certain coal-related projects. A majority of MEPs still has to approve the reform.