Ticker
Estonian presidency 'delighted' with emissions trading vote
By EUOBSERVER
Estonia, which holds the rotating six-month Council of the EU presidency, said on Wednesday it was "delighted" that the member states' support for the compromise deal on the emissions trading system was "very broad". On Wednesday, the deal was accepted with support from 25 states - Croatia voted against, while Hungary and Poland abstained. An Estonian spokeswoman said the vote "gives a clear signal that EU is serious about climate".