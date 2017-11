By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission has fined five companies a total of €34m for a cartel which helped fix prices for items such as seatbelts and air bags. The five are Tokai Rika, Takata, Autoliv, Toyoda Gosei and Marutaka, which supplied parts to Japanese car manufacturers. "We do not accept cartels that affect the European consumers, even if the cartel is organised outside Europe," competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.