By EUOBSERVER

Britain plans to raise £15bn (€16.9bn) by selling off two-thirds of its stake in the bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), according to budget documents released on Wednesday. Finance minister Philip Hammond told MPs he would use this "fiscal headroom" to invest in trying to boost productivity. The British government originally pumped three times that amount, €51.2bn, into RBS in the depths of the financial crisis.