The family of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, killed by a car bomb on 16 October, has taken legal action against the police, alleging the investigation of the murder is neither impartial nor independent. Malta's deputy commissioner Silvio Valletta, whose wife is a senior member of the government, is overseeing the investigation. Caruana Galizia had revealed the involvement of prominent Maltese politicians in the exploitation of offshore tax regimes.