Family of murdered Malta journalist to sue police

By

The family of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, killed by a car bomb on 16 October, has taken legal action against the police, alleging the investigation of the murder is neither impartial nor independent. Malta's deputy commissioner Silvio Valletta, whose wife is a senior member of the government, is overseeing the investigation. Caruana Galizia had revealed the involvement of prominent Maltese politicians in the exploitation of offshore tax regimes.

Mali blames West for chaos in Libya

Mali's foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop told the EU in Brussels that the lack of vision and planning following the Nato-led bombing campaign in Libya helped trigger the current migration and security crisis.

Commission warns Italy over high debt level

The Italian government must demonstrate it is making an effort, or the EU will consider launching a procedure. France and Romania are also under scrutiny.

Mladic found guilty for Bosnia genocide and war crimes

The former Bosnian Serb warlord was sentenced to life in prison for committing genocide and war crimes in Srebrenica and Sarajevo. Mladic is still regarded as a 'hero' among some Bosnian Serbs, in a country undergoing resurgent nationalism.

