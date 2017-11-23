By EUOBSERVER

Iceland's department of civil protection published on Wednesday evacuation plans because of increased activity in recent days in the Oeræfajoekull volcano in the south-east of the country. The volcano, Iceland's largest, has erupted only twice since Iceland was settled, in 1362 and 1727. In 2010 another Icelandic volcano, Eyjafjallajokull, caused a complete closure of the European airspace for six days, unprecedented since the second world war.