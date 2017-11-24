By EUOBSERVER

Following a meeting between SPD leader Martin Schulz and German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday night, the SPD declared a willingness to discuss the government crisis. After eight hours of deliberations of the SPD leadership, secretary general Hubertus Heil concluded that "the SPD is firmly convinced that it is necessary to speak. The SPD will not shut up talks". The SPD ruled in 'Grand Coalition' with Merkel 2013-2017.