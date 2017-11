By EUOBSERVER

There was only 'broad agreement', not total backing, when the ECB's governing council in October extended its asset-purchase scheme known as quantitative easing (QE), minutes published on Thursday revealed. It was decided to continue "net asset purchases, at a monthly pace of €30 billion, for nine months until the end of September 2018, or beyond, if necessary," the minutes said. The program started in March 2015.