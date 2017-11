By EUOBSERVER

In 2016, the highest income taxes were recorded in Denmark (45.9%), France (45.3%) and Belgium (44.2%), according to a new OECD report. Among EU states, Ireland claimed the lowest income taxes (23.0%), Latvia (30.2%) and Slovakia (32.7%). Greece ranked first in tax hikes, rising income taxes 2.2% in just one year (from 36.4% in 2015 to 38.6% in 2016). Taxes on companies remained flat at around 8.9% of revenues.