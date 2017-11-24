Ticker
Macron avoids criticising Poland on legal reforms
By EUOBSERVER
French president Emmanuel Macron carefully avoided criticising Poland for plans to put courts and media under more government control, when he met Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo in Paris on Thursday. "We will continue to exchange views on this topic for concerns," he said. Regarding a reform of the EU's directive on posted workers, Macron and Szydlo said there was room for compromise after the trucking industry was exempted.