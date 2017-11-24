By EUOBSERVER

The opposition Fianna Fail party, which is threatening to organise a no-confidence vote next week if the deputy prime minister doesn't resign, is "behaving recklessly", foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said Friday. He said Fianna Fail is trying to "damage the government, at a time when it is not in the national interest." Ireland wants guarantees from the UK that Brexit won't create a 'hard border' with Northern Ireland.