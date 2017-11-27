Monday

27th Nov 2017

Ticker

Italian anxiety at fake news grows ahead of elections

By

A leader of Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, demanded on Sunday that international observers monitor the upcoming national elections after his party was accused of spreading 'fake news'. "We think it is necessary to have the OSCE monitor news and political debate during the election campaign," he said. Matteo Renzi, leader of the Democratic Party earlier called on Facebook and other social media companies to police their platforms.

UK wants EU trade deal before resolving Irish border

The UK insists an EU trade deal must first be delivered before any final decision can be made on the Irish border issue. The EU demands 'sufficient progress' on the border before any trade deal.

UK has 10 days to make Brexit progress

British prime minister Theresa May was told to make progress on the financial settlement, and Ireland, before talks can move to the next phase.

Tusk: Poland risks harming EU appeal

EU Council president said anti-democratic 'interventions' in Poland and the US could harm Western soft power in its contest with Russia.

Agenda

Africa and EU summit This WEEK

Billed as a new partnership, the EU and Africa summit in Abidjan will focus on youth and jobs. The gathering takes place against the backdrop of migratory flows towards Europe and reports of open slave auctions in Libya.

Trade talks could only start post-Brexit

Substantive negotiations on an EU-UK free trade deal would only start once Brexit is a reality. The main issue could be how much the UK would want to retain elements of the single market, and what the EU agrees to.

