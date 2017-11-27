By EUOBSERVER

Footage broadcast by CNN appearing to show African migrants being traded in Libya has sparked an international outcry and risk over-shadowing this week's African-EU summit in Cote d'Ivoire. Libyan interior minister Aref al-Khodja told journalists in Tripoli that an investigation has been launched to uncover the truth. "We, in Libya, are victims of illegal migration and we are not a source for it," the UN-backed government said in a statement.