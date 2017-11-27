By EUOBSERVER

The centre-left Socialist & Democrats group (S&D) said on Monday that the new Eurogroup chief, to replace their Jeroen Dijsselbloem, should also come from their political family. The group said in a press release that it is "dangerous" that the other three high-profile EU jobs, the leaders of the European Commission, European Council, and the European Parliament, are now all filled by members of the centre-right European People's Party.