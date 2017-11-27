Ticker
Polish PM condemns 'gallows' threat to MEPs
By EUOBSERVER
Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo on Monday "strongly" condemned "acts of aggression [and] intolerance", after Polish demonstrators held pictures of six Polish MEPs - Michal Boni, Danuta Huebner, Danuta Jazlowiecka, Barbara Kudrycka, Julia Pitera, and Roza Thun - on mock gallows at the weekend, calling them "traitors". Szydlo said that Polish police were "currently investigating the matter." European Parliament president Antonio Tajani asked her to ensure the MEPs' safety.