Irish political leaders in final talks to avoid snap election
By EUOBSERVER
Ireland's two main political parties hold crisis talks on Tuesday to avoid general elections, after deputy PM Frances Fitzgerald of the ruling Fine Gael party came under further pressure to resign when fresh documents about her disputed handling of a police whistle blower who alleged corruption were released on Monday. The Fianna Fail party threatened to move a motion of no confidence on Tuesday evening unless Fitzgerald quits.