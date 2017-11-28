Tuesday

Irish political leaders in final talks to avoid snap election

Ireland's two main political parties hold crisis talks on Tuesday to avoid general elections, after deputy PM Frances Fitzgerald of the ruling Fine Gael party came under further pressure to resign when fresh documents about her disputed handling of a police whistle blower who alleged corruption were released on Monday. The Fianna Fail party threatened to move a motion of no confidence on Tuesday evening unless Fitzgerald quits.

"16+1" Cooperation injects new vigor into China-EU cooperation

The "16+1" cooperation - an initiative to intensify and expand cooperation between China and 16 EU and Balkan countries - goes hand-in-hand with fostering closer China-Europe relations, says China's new ambassador to the EU.

UK wants EU trade deal before resolving Irish border

The UK insists an EU trade deal must first be delivered before any final decision can be made on the Irish border issue. The EU demands 'sufficient progress' on the border before any trade deal.

  1. Dutch consumer authority fines VW over Dieselgate
  2. Cash still most used payment form in euro area
  3. Migrants 'need legal ways to come to Europe', says Juncker
  5. Hard Brexit 'not the end of the world', says WTO chief
  6. MEPs to visit Catalan 'political prisoners'
  7. Polish PM condemns 'gallows' threat to MEPs
  8. Member states agree on 5-year renewal of glyphosate

  1. World Vision7 Million Children at Risk in the DRC: Donor Meeting to Focus on Saving More Lives
  2. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  3. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  5. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Leaders Should Press Azerbaijan President to End the Detention of Critics
  7. CECEKey Stakeholders to Jointly Tackle the Skills Issue in the Construction Sector
  8. European Friends of ArmeniaLaunch of Honorary Council on the Occasion of the Eastern Partnership Summit and CEPA
  9. Idealist Quarterly"Dear Politics, Time to Meet Creativity!" Afterwork Discussion & Networking
  10. EPSUStudy Finds TUNED and Employers in Central Governments Most Representative
  11. Mission of China to the EUAmbassador Zhang Ming Received by Tusk; Bright Future for EU-China Relations
  12. EU2017EEEstonia, With the ECHAlliance, Introduces the Digital Health Society Declaration

  1. EU diplomats to get training on 'fake news'
  2. China vows more investment in eastern Europe at summit
  3. Tax haven list to 'whitewash' EU culprits
  5. German vote swings EU decision on 5-year glyphosate renewal
  7. UK has 10 days to make Brexit progress
  8. Tusk: Poland risks harming EU appeal